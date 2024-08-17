Rare owlfly species rediscovered in Kerala after 75 years

A rare species of owlfly has been rediscovered after 75 years from Kerala by researchers.

The research team of the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab (SERL), Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, rediscovered the rare owlfly species Glyptobasis dentifera (Westwood, 1847) after 75 years from Pudunagaram in Palakkad district, Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district, Vazhayur in Malappuram district, Pallikkunnu in Kannur district, and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Idukki district.

Doctoral scholar Suryanarayanan T.B.; research supervisor Bijoy C., Assistant Professor of Christ College; and Hungarian scientist Levente Ábrahám were behind the rediscovery.

The research team also discovered another Glyptobasis species, Glyptobasis cornuta (Kimmins, 1949), from Nepal for the first time. This species was previously reported from India from States such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Adults of owlflies are misidentified as dragonflies by non-taxonomists because of their morphological resemblance. Owlflies can be easily distinguished by their long distinct antennae, says Dr. Bijoy.

“Adult owlflies have large eyes and crepuscular habits, hence, the common name owlfly.” They come under Order Neuroptera, which includes holometabolous insects while the dragonflies come under Order Odonata, which includes hemimetabolous insects. More in-depth and concentrated studies will give a way for discovering new species and new distributional records of owlflies in India,” he says.

During the day, adult owlflies perch on blades of grass growing in lateritic soils and also in village households, surrounded by dense vegetation. They become active during dusk and take flight. They are also attracted by artificial lights at night. The adult flight period in Kerala is mainly observed during the months of September, October, and November.

The findings have been published in the international scientific journal Zootaxa. The research was conducted with financial assistance from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi. The Shadpada Entomology Research Lab (SERL) at Christ College has a special emphasis on researching such rare organisms.