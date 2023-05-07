ADVERTISEMENT

Rare owlfly species discovered from Rajasthan

May 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

Bubopsis zarudnyi spotted for the first time in the country at the Myajlar area in the Desert National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary  

The Hindu Bureau

Bubopsis zarudnyi, an owlfly discovered from Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Scientists have discovered a rarely known species of owlfly for the first time in the country.

The owlfly species, Bubopsis zarudnyi, was spotted at the Myajlar area in the Desert National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan.

A research team from the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab (SERL), Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, is behind the discovery. Doctoral scholars Suryanarayanan T.B. and Rishikesh Tripathi; Assistant Professor at Christ College Bijoy C.; and Hungarian scientist Levente Ábrahám were the members of the research team.

Distribution

Bubopsis zarudnyi has been reported from Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates earlier. It will be the 34th species of owlfly to be reported from India.

Adults of owlflies are often misidentified as dragonflies by non-taxonomists because of their morphological resemblance. Owlflies can be easily distinguished by their long distinct antennae. Adult owlflies have large slitted eyes and crepuscular habits, hence the common name owlfly. They come under the Order Neuroptera, which includes holometabolous insects, while the dragonflies come under the Order Odonata, according to Dr. Bijoy.

More in-depth and concentrated studies would result in the discovery of new species and new distributional records of owlflies from the country, he added.

The findings are published in the recent issue of the international scientific journal Natura Somogyiensis. The research was conducted with financial assistance from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi.

