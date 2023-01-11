ADVERTISEMENT

Rare mango variety found on Kerala Accountant General’s Office campus to be popularised across the State

January 11, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Christened ‘Agaam’, the lone tree is believed to be a century old

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan watering a sapling of the mango variety christened ‘Agaam’ at the Secretariat garden in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad is also seen. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

By local standards, this mango is simply big – the biggest ones are said to weigh almost 2 kg. Once ripe, its succulent flesh is said to be quite delicious, but the mango remains a sweet puzzle for researchers.

The lone tree which produces it stands on the Accountant General’s (AG) Office grounds in the Kerala capital and is believed to be a century old. The mango has remained rather unidentified, as researchers have been hard-pressed to identify the variety.

But starting Wednesday, it has a name, and steps have been taken to popularise it across the State. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the staff of the Secretariat and the AG’s Office and researchers of the Centre for Biodiversity (CBC), the University of Kerala are leading the initiative.

Mr. Vijayan planted a sapling on the Secretariat campus, inaugurating a project to popularise the variety which has been christened ‘Agaam’ (‘AG’ for Accountant general and ‘aam’ for mango). More saplings will soon be planted at Cliff House and the campuses of the University of Kerala at Kariavattom and Palayam.

Incidentally, Mr. Vijayan too had a role in turning the spotlight on this plus-size mango, said members of his personal staff. The large mangoes had caught his attention as the tree is visible from his office at the Secretariat which sits across the road from the AG’s Office.

The CBC too had been interested in this rare mango tree as part of its research project on local mango varieties. ‘‘We have not been able to find a second tree of this variety. The fruit is quite large, said to weigh nearly 2 kg. The one we weighed today (Wednesday) weighed 1.75 kg,’‘ said A. Gangaprasad, CBC Director and Professor, Department of Botany, University of Kerala.

The mango is in the news thanks to the efforts taken by Valiyavila Suresh, garden supervisor of the Secretariat; Rajmohan V., public relations officer, AG’s Office; and Manoj M. R., research scholar at the university’s Botany department.

Wedge graft procedure was followed for the propagation of the mango variety, said CBC officials.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad and senior officials were among those present at the planting.

