 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rare Kodappana blooms in Idukki keep tourists riveted

The tree flowers only once, usually after 40 to 90 years, and can grow about 100 feet tall. The village of Panakutty now sports a large number of trees, offering a visual feast for tourists on the way to Munnar

Published - November 07, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Sandeep Vellaram
Kodappana bloom at Panamkutty, a village along the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki.

Kodappana bloom at Panamkutty, a village along the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With its rare Kodappana trees in full bloom, Panamkutty, a quaint village along the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki has been offering tourists a stunning spectacle. Hundreds of visitors on their way to the Munnar hill station stop and marvel at these unique roadside blooms. Local people say that the village’s name, Panamkutty, is derived from the abundance of Kodappana trees in the area, which have influenced local life. Early settlers used the huge leaves to thatch their homes, and the seeds were a food source.

Kodappana bloom at Panamkutty, a village along the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki.

Kodappana bloom at Panamkutty, a village along the Adimaly-Kumily National Highway in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRNAGEMENT

One intriguing aspect of the Kodappana plant is its natural propagation. The seeds are spread by wild animals who eat the fruit and scatter the seeds, allowing new plants to grow spontaneously. “These plants flower, set seed, and then die, completing their life cycle. This palm has the largest inflorescence in the world with more than two crores of small flowers,” says Jomy Augustine, a botany professor and plant diversity expert at Mahatma Gandhi University.

“The species name umbraculifera alludes to its distinctive, umbrella-like leaves. Kodappana is monocarpic, which means it flowers only once, generally after 40 to 90 years, and can grow about 100 feet tall. The fan-shaped leaves are so large that a single one could shelter up to 20 people in the rain,” he says.

Over 200 kg of fruit

Dr. Augustine further notes that a single Kodappana palm can yield over 200 kg of fruit, which serves as an important food source for local wildlife, including birds, bats, porcupines, civets, squirrels, boars, deer, and sambar.

The Kodappana tree’s thick, unbranched trunk is a rich source of starch. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, communities relied on this starch as a dietary staple, especially in times of need. “Traditionally, people harvested the starch before the trees flowered, which may have contributed to the tree’s scarcity in inhabited areas,” explains Dr. Augustine. Umbrella palms, belonging to the genus Corypha, are native to India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia. The talipot palm, or Corypha umbraculifera, is native to India and Sri Lanka, with its presence also recorded in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Mauritius.

Places named after ‘pana’

While these palms are still found in the wild, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the species as Data Deficient (DD) due to a lack of studies on its population status. Many place names in Kerala, such as Panamkutty, Kattappana, and Kudappanakkunnu, reflect the once widespread presence of the Kodappana palm, underscoring the plant’s lasting cultural and ecological significance in the region.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.