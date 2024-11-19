Rare imperial eagle spotted in Kole fields 

A rare imperial eagle has been spotted in Pulluzhi kole wetlands.

Wildlife photographer and birdwatcher Jijoy Immatty spotted the rare eagle, scientifically known as Aquila heliaca, from the kole fields. According to data from the birdwatching website eBird, the Imperial Eagle was last reported in Kannur in 2003.

The Imperial Eagle primarily breeds in southeastern Europe, and west and central Asia. During the winter season, they migrate to regions in northeastern Africa, the West Asia, and parts of southeast Asia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the Imperial Eagle as a species with a potential risk of extinction, highlighting the urgency of its conservation, according to ornithologist Manoj Karingamattal.

The Thrissur-Ponnani kole fields has been a hub for birdwatching activities organised by Kole Birders Collective, a civic-research group focused on ornithology. Numerous birdwatching programmes have been conducted in this region. According Mr. Karingamattal, several species of eagles, including the greater spotted eagle, Indian spotted eagle as well as the steppe eagle, have been spotted in Kole fields this season. All of these species are considered to be at risk of extinction or near extinction, according to the IUCN Red List.

This sighting emphasises the importance of preserving and monitoring the Kole fields, which is a Ramsar-protected area. The ongoing conservation and observation efforts in these regions are critical for the protection of migratory birds and their habitats.