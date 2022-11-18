Rare double life imprisonment in separate POCSO cases in Lakshadweep

November 18, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI 

In the first case, the wife had kidnapped a minor girl, who was raped by her husband

The Hindu Bureau

A special POCSO court in Kavaratti on Friday sentenced a husband and wife to undergo double imprisonment for life in two separate cases in which they were convicted for kidnapping and raping minor girls. 

The special court judge K. Anil Kumar found Moosa K. and Noorjahan Bandaragothi guilty in two cases registered in 2016 and 2017. They were also asked to pay a penalty of nearly ₹9 lakh.   

The first case was that Noorjahan enticed and kidnapped a minor girl, who was raped by Moosa. The video of the crime was recorded and used for pornographic purposes. The second case, also about kidnapping and raping a minor girl, was registered on the basis of the confession made by Noorjahan. Special public prosecutor Jibin Joseph K.A. appeared for prosecution in both cases.

