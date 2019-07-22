Rare disease patients get a raw deal

Patients with rare diseases and their families have been left to fend for themselves in the absence of a compassionate government policy and lack of funds and facilities for diagnosis and treatment.

Any life-threatening disease that afflicts only 100 people in a population of one lakh is generally called a rare disease. Primary immune deficiency disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) such as Pompe disease and Gaucher disease are some of the commonly found rare diseases in the State.

Toxic material

LSDs are inherited metabolic disorders characterised by abnormal build-up of toxic material inside cells as a result of enzyme deficiency.

Treatment is available only for some of these diseases and the cost is high. “The cost of treatment could be around ₹50 lakh a year as the medicines need to be imported,” Manoj Manghat, State coordinator, Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society, told The Hindu.

“Right now, the government does not have a policy that will help the patients and families.” Mr. Manghat lost his daughter to a rare disease. His son too is suffering from a similar disease though his condition was diagnosed in time.

“But, early diagnosis is often a challenge as some of the symptoms of metabolic disorders are similar to other diseases. Many doctors are not properly aware of them,” Mr. Manghat pointed out.

Mohandas Nair of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health of the Government Medical College hospital, Kozhikode, said the diagnostic tools were not easily available.

All doctors might not be familiar with the symptoms either, he said.

If a child in a family was diagnosed with the disease, the siblings also stood a chance of having a similar condition, Dr. Nair said. He suggested prenatal screening to rule out the chance.

Exact statistics of such patients are not available either. Only the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Kochi, has a genetic clinic. Around 700 patients from across the State had approached the clinic for treatment after it was set up in 2004.

Petition

Meanwhile, the parents of 34 rare diseases patients petitioned the Kerala High Court in 2017 seeking government help for treatment. Government medical college hospitals in Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode were named nodal centres to address the needs of patients from the respective regions soon after.

Mr. Manghat, however, said these hospitals were yet to get enzyme stock to be infused in patients.