Raptor survey records 27 species in Wayanad

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is the only region in the State where vultures thrive

A vulture and raptor survey that concluded in three forest divisions, including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) and two territorial forest divisions, in the district on Sunday recorded 27 species of raptors, nine owls and three vulture species.

As many as 80 birdwatchers from across the State participated in the survey. Stationary counts for three hours were performed at 24 locations inside the sanctuary. Raptors come under Schedule I species of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and have apex predator status in an ecosystem.

The three-day survey was organised by the Forest and Wildlife department in association with the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, College of Forestry, Thrissur, and Centre for Wildlife Studies at Pookode in the district.

The Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is the only region in the State where vultures thrive. The breeding population of white-rumped vultures, red-headed vultures, and Indian vultures in the sanctuary depends entirely on wild carcasses for food. As many as 41 white-rumped vultures and three red-headed vultures were recorded at Kakkapadam in the Muthanga forest range under the sanctuary on a spotted-deer kill, Warden S. Narendera Babu told The Hindu.

The major species recorded during the survey were Legge’s hawk eagle, oriental honey buzzard, shikra, booted eagle, common kestrel, crested-hawk eagle, short-toed snake eagle, black-kite, black eagle, lesser-fish eagle, crested-goshawk, Jerdon’s baza, common buzzard, grey-headed fish eagle, greater-spotted eagle, Shaheen falcon, and Eurasian sparrow hawk, said Mr. Babu.

Ornithologists Sathyan Meppayur, Abdul Riyas and Sandeep Das led various camps. Mr. Babu and Assistant Wildlife Warden S. Ranjith Kumar supervised the programme. Mr. Meppayur handled an orientation session on vulture and raptor identification for the participants.