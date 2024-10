The Rapti Sagar Express train originating from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram was rescheduled by the Southern Railway. Train No. 12512 Kochuveli- Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Express, previously scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m. on October 13, 2024., will now leave Kochuveli at 7.35 a.m., late by one hour, said a statement issued by the Railways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.