The Rapti Sagar Express train originating from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram has been rescheduled by the Southern Railway. Train No. 12512 Kochuveli- Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Express, previously scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m., will now leave Kochuveli at 7.35 a.m., late by one hour, said a statement issued by the Railways on Sunday.