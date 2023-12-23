Rappadi crowds fall back on nostalgic songs

December 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A group of singers offered a nostalgic musical treat to the people of Palakkad on the third day of the Swaralaya-Soorya dance and music festival being held at the Rappadi-open air auditorium here on Saturday.

The musical programme titled ‘Old is Gold’ effused nostalgia among the audience as they fell back on some of the most melodious songs from yesteryear. The session started with the song Ee Kadalum Marukadalum composed by Devarajan Master to the lyrics of Vayalar Ramavarma.

Malayalam songs such as Manasa Maine Varoo, Ambalakkulangare, Kattuchembakam, and Vandi Pukavandee made the audience enjoy the evening.

The Tamil songs rendered by the singers were Keladi Kanmani, Ore Naal, and Rajaavin Paarvai. Yesudas’s Hindi song Sunena evoked good applause. Mukesh-Lata Mangeshkar evergreen duet Sawan Ka Mahina from the movie Milan was well received by the crowds.

Singers Rajalakshmi, Afsal, G. Sreeram, Govind Mishra, Ravisanker, Alice Unnikrishnan, Satheesh Krishna, Gopika Sajit, Sreeranjini, and Sunil Haridas entertained the crowds.

Interacting with the media at Palakkad Press Club earlier in the day, the singers said that they would soon have a tangible surprise for the people of Palakkad at Rappadi open air auditorium. However, Mr. Ravisanker excused himself from divulging the surprise.

The musical session was followed by a dance duet by Mayadevi Kurup and her daughter Amrita Jayakrishnan. Using Mohiniyattom and Bharatanatyam, the duo provided a visual treat through their Chayaanoopuram.

Dr. Mayadevi, daughter of Jnanpith laureate O.N.V. Kurup, presented Mohiniyattam and her daughter focused on Bharatanatyam.

On Sunday, Sahana S.V. and party will present a Veena concert. It will be followed by a Bharathanatyam performance by Revathy Vayalar, grand-daughter of legendary lyricist Vayalar Rama Varma. Malavika Menon and party will present a Mohiniyattam recital from 8.30 p.m.

