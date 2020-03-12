Raping minor: youth gets 10-year RI

The Thodupuzha POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual

Offences) Court on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹60,000 for breaking into a house and raping a minor.

The prosecution case was that Abin Varghese, 25, of Cumbom Mettu, broke into the house of the minor when she was alone and raped her in March 2014.