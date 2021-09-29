Rapid switch to RT-PCR may not be practical, say experts

They point out that antigen tests have a key role in controlling pandemic

Rapid antigen tests have a significant role in the management of the pandemic and replacing it with 100% RT-PCR tests may result in delay in diagnosis and treatment, according to health experts.

An order issued by Jafar Malik, District Collector, on September 27 had directed government and private hospitals to conduct antigen tests for patients in emergency cases only and under the directions of doctors. No antigen tests should be conducted for entry criteria to hospitals and for bystanders of patients.

If required, RT-PCR may be done and provide results in six hours for bystanders, it said. The order, which quoted the government decision to stop antigen tests in private labs and government/private hospitals, said that RT-PCR results must be provided within 12 hours of sample collections in all other cases. The test results should be uploaded on the online portal (Labsys), it said.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, vice chairman, Research Cell, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala, said that rapid antigen tests have a key role in controlling the disease, particularly in a clinical or hospital setting where you need to quickly triage people who are coming in with symptoms.

“These people will not have the time or patience to wait around for several hours for results of RT-PCR tests. However, RT-PCR test have its own role as its a confirmatory test. If antigen tests are being used, the kits used should be of higher standards and benchmarked according to international standards,” he said.

Dr. Sunny P. Orathel, Medical Superintendent at Rajagiri Hospital here, said that an average 100 to 125 patients will be turning up at the hospital daily for admission. “Rapid antigen tests would fast-track the process of evaluation and provide swifter treatment to patients. While opting for RT-PCR tests, the chances of patients and their bystanders crowding at the lobby are higher. They may also move to various other locations in the hospital or outside and mix with others while waiting for the results of the RT-PCR test,” he said.

Dr. Sunny Orathel pointed out that the government could ensure that only high-quality kits are used for rapid antigen tests. “It would not be practical to stop rapid antigen tests fully,” he said.