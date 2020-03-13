Rapid response teams given special training

The Animal Husbandry Department here on Thursday gave special training for the rapid response teams formed to deal with the bird flu situation at Palathingal near Parappanangadi.

Among them were 20 veterinary surgeons, 119 livestock inspectors and 30 attendants. The district administration has formed 10 rapid response teams comprising seven members each. The training was aimed at equipping them with the skills needed to handle the delicate situation and to protect themselves from the disease.

They were taught how to wear the personal protective equipment and how to remove it after use.

They were directed to consume prophylactic medicines at least six hours before they engaged in culling. Apart from videos, they were given hands-on training also.

Animal Husbandry joint director Ansamma from the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Palakkad, and veterinary officer Naga Sindhu led the classes for the teams.

District Collector Jafer Malik, Animal Husbandry Additional Director C. Madhu, District Animal Husbandry Officer Rani K. Oommen, Deputy Director Ayub, State Epidemiologist B. Jothishkumar, chief veterinary officer in charge B. Biju, technical assistant A. Sajeev Kumar, rapid response team leaders V.P. Haroon, and B. Suresh were present.