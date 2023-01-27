ADVERTISEMENT

Rapid growth of Senna spectabilis poses serious threat to NBR, says study

January 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

The invasive species in Wayanad Wildlife sanctuary has spread from 14.6 sq. km in 2013 to 123 sq. km, according to a latest study conducted by Ferns and the Forest dept. If urgent action is not taken, it may cover the entire WWS in the next 10 years.

E.M. Manoj

Invasive plant species Senna spectabilis plants in the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A recent study has revealed that Senna spectabilis (calceolaria shower), an invasive plant species known for its rampant growth, has spread to more wildlife habitats of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), including the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

The study, jointly conducted by Ferns, a nature conservation society based in Wayanad, and the Forest department, revealed that the wild growth of the plant and its copious nature posed a serious threat to wildlife and indigenous plants in the NBR.

Twelve years ago when the species was identified as a threat, the plants were sparse in Wayanad. The distribution of the species was restricted to 14.6 sq km of the sanctuary in 2013 and it spread to 78.9 sq km in 2019. However, the current study shows that the species has spread to 123 sq km, says Ferns president P.A. Vinayan, who led the study.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senna spectabilis flower

“In the past 10 years, the sanctuary has become impenetrably dense with the invasive species. If urgent action is not taken, it may cover the entire WWS in the next 10 years. Besides, human-animal conflict will increase significantly owing to Senna invasion,” Mr. Vinayan adds.

Spread in south India

The degree of invasion is quite high in the Tholpetty and Muthanga ranges of the WWS. The study says almost 30 lakh Senna trees (with more than 10-cm girth) have been found in the sanctuary. An adult tree produces an average of 238.9 seed pods with each pod consisting of 103.3 seeds, which means the 30 lakh trees produce an average of 70.48 billion seeds a year.

The species is spreading at almost the same rate in the nearby Bandipur, Nagarhole, Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam tiger reserves. Its spread in south India is not restricted to the NBR but pockets of the Western Ghats, including the Bilgiri-Rangan hills, Malai-Mahadeswara hills, Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Periyar Tiger Reserve, Attappady region of Palakkad district in Kerala, Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, and Coimbatore forest division in Tamil Nadu, he says.

The Forest department has been granted ₹46 crore to uproot the plants, which includes ₹40 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme and ₹6 crore from NABARD, P. Muhammed Shabab, Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Palakkad, told The Hindu. “We are planning to launch the uprooting project in a week. The department is planning to girdle trees above 10 cm girth, while others will be uprooted,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US