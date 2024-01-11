ADVERTISEMENT

Raphael Thatill installed as Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church

January 11, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The installation of Raphael Thattil as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Raphael Thattil was installed as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church at a solemn concelebrated Mass at the Vhurch headquarters at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, near here, on Thursday.

Apostolic administrator Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, former Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, and representatives of the Malankara and Latin rites of the Catholic Church were present.

The venue of the installation was shifted from St. Mary’s Cathedral in the city to Mount St. Thomas. The cathedral is the principal church of the Syro-Malabar Church. The installation of the fourth Major Archbishop of the Church outside the traditional venue drew criticism from a group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, who called it “inappropriate”.

Raphael Thattil (right) being installed as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St. Thomas, Kakkanad, on Thursday.

The new Major Archbishop, who was formerly Bishop of Shamshabad in Telangana, was elected on Tuesday at the synod of bishops. Thattil, 67, takes the place of Cardinal Alencherry, who stepped down from office in December last year. Archbishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal took charge as apostolic administrator of the Church in the interim period.

The Syro-Malabar Church officially announced that the duty of the synod was to elect the new Major Archbishop. All other issues will be discussed and settled at a synod to be convened under the leadership of the new head of the Church. Among the most important issues to be addressed is the big divide over the Mass liturgy.

On his election, Mar Thattil said he would walk with the people and work together with bishops, priests, the religious, and lay people to resolve issues confronting the Church, a move welcomed by the synod’s critics too, who are hopeful that the long-drawn battle over the Mass liturgy will end soon.

