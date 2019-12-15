Rape victims’ long wait for justice

Justice seems to be a traumatising and long-drawn process for the rape-survivors of Kerala as a large number of such cases are long-pending in courts.

As many as 305 cases that were registered up to 2013 are pending, indicating the long wait of the victims for justice.

Maximum number

Till September, 5,314 rape cases were pending in Thiruvananthapruam accounting for the maximum number of cases, 1,506. There are 1,400 cases pending in the Sessions courts and another 106 in the magistrate courts of the district.

While Palakkad has 578 pending cases, Thrissur 537 cases.

A large number of the pending cases could be even older than six years. The list of pending cases are revised regularly for the trial courts to prioritise its trial. If not flagged, the trial would be further delayed as the courts tend to consider cases in chronological order, indicated judicial sources.

Delay

The delay in delivering justice to the victims of the heinous crimes attains significance in the wake of reports of fresh atrocities committed and the rising demand for speedy justice.

In rape cases, courts fast-track the cases in which the accused are in judicial custody, where the police file the chargesheet before the 90-days cut-off period. In such cases, the accused would remain in jail till the trial is over. In other cases, where the accused are released on bail, the trial could be delayed due to a host of factors, said a senior judicial officer.

Among the registered cases, there are a large number of cases where rape is alleged to have committed by offering to marry the woman. As such cases surface after a long time after the alleged incident, not much medical evidences would be left. Most often, such cases are not keenly contested by women, said a district judge.

In a few such cases, the alleged sexual act would have been committed by mutual consent. The court needs to discern whether the consent was a vitiated one or a genuine one, he said.

Setting up of new and exclusive courts for trying rape cases is the only solution. Designating the existing courts as special courts will not help as it will only add to the work load of the existing ones.

The delay in obtaining scientific reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is also a matter of concern, said judicial sources.

Those at the FSL maintained that the shortage of manpower was to be blamed for the delay. Vacancies of over 60 scientific experts exist including the 20 in the Biology Division where the analysis regarding the rape cases are held.

Annually, request for analysis in around 9,000 cases were received, FSL sources said.