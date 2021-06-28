Rape survivor denied justice, says Olympian Mayookha

‘Survivor had complained to women’s panel, police’

Olympian Mayookha Johny has raised allegations against the police and the Kerala Women’s Commission, claiming that her friend, a rape survivor, has been denied justice.

At a press meet on Monday, Ms. Johny said former chairperson of the women’s commission M.C. Josephine and the police had aided the suspect. The incident happened in 2016. A resident of Muringur, near Chalakudy, raped the woman at her house and took her nude photos.

Ms. Johny said fearing social stigma, the survivor’s kin did not lodge a complaint then. But she was harassed even after her marriage in 2018. Under severe mental trauma, the woman lodged a complaint with the police in 2021.

“The suspect, who is financially and politically influential, is threatening her and even me, after she lodged a complaint with the police,” Ms. Johny said.

Though the magistrate recorded her statements no arrest had been made in the case till now. The suspect was moving around freely with the support of local politicians.

“There were efforts even at the ministerial level to save the suspect. The police too are trying to protect him. Though she gave a petition to Rural SP G. Punkuzhali, she tried to discourage the complainant. The survivor has given a complaint to the Chief Minister too,” Ms. Johny said.

According to police sources, the process of collecting evidence is progressing.