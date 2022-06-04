Rape of girl: two more arrested

Eight persons arrested in the case so far

The Rajakkad police have arrested two more persons in connection with the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl at Poopara last Sunday. Those arrested on Saturday were Madhya Pradesh residents Maheshkumar Yadav and Khem Singh. With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to eight.

According to the police, the girl reached Poopara with a friend for sightseeing. A gang allegedly chased him away, dragged the girl to an isolated area in the tea plantation, and raped her there. The local people alerted the police and rescued her. A case was registered the next day and the police arrested six persons, including her friend, in connection with it. A medical examination confirmed rape. She had arrived only recently from West Bengal with her parents who are workers at a cardamom estate at Khajanapara, near Poopara.