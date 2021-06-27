Rape charge: CPI(M) suspends two local leaders

Kozhikode

27 June 2021 18:11 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has suspended two of its local leaders who were booked by the Vadakara police on charge of raping a branch committee member. The preliminary action, subsequent to the police inquiry, was taken by the party’s Vadakara local committee.

Three months ago

On Saturday, the police registered a First Information Report after receiving a complaint from the woman. According to her petition, CPI(M) Muliyeri branch secretary P.P. Baburaj and another local leader T.P. Lijeesh raped her on different occasions nearly three months ago.

The complainant claimed in her petition that Baburaj had sexually assaulted her first. Lijeesh, who came to know about the incident afterwards, used it as a tool to blackmail her for sexual favours, she alleged.

Death threats

Police sources said the woman had reportedly received death threats many times when she tried to take legal recourse. After the incidents, she had to reportedly undergo treatment for mental shock in hospitals, they said. Her statement has already been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Vadakara police said the two suspects had been booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They were absconding. They would be taken into custody soon for interrogation, they said.