Rape charge against priest: HC calls for detailed probe

The High Court on Thursday directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into all aspects, including the telephone call records of the survivor and the accused in a rape case involving a priest of Thamarassery diocese.
Justice Alexander Thomas passed the order when an anticipatory bail petition of Fr. Manoj Palakkoottathil, former vicar of Chevayur Nithyasahaya Matha Church, came up for hearing. The court directed the police to file a statement, if any, before the court on or before January 23.
The court said the veracity of the charges could be proved only after investigation. The police case was that the accused went to the residence of the 46-year-old woman on June 15, 2017, and raped her when she was alone in the house.
The priest had been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
