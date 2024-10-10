Rape case registered

The Kazhakuttom police have registered a case in connection with the alleged rape of a young woman in a flat in Kazhakuttom on October 7 midnight.

The survivor was allegedly raped by a friend, who visited her flat claiming to have some information about her boyfriend. The police identified the accused as Thiruvananthapuram native Deepu alias Cooper Deepu.

He allegedly forced the woman to consume liquor before sexually violating her. He also purportedly recorded the incident and threatened to release the visuals if she reported the incident. The police suspected the accused to have fled the State.

