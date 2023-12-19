Rape case: police to conduct identification parade of accused

December 19, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Kadavanthra police are set to hold a test investigation parade of the accused in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a 52-year-old woman.

The police have submitted an application based on which the court has given relevant sanction for holding the parade. The incident came to light on Saturday when the accused, Firdaus Aki, 28, of Assam was arrested three days after he allegedly abandoned the victim by the railway track at Ponnurunni.

A few procedures, though, remain to be completed before the parade is held in the prison under the supervision of a magistrate. Hence, the date for the parade is yet to be finalised. The jail superintendent will have to arrange identical looking people as the accused and conduct the parade on a convenient day, said police sources.

After conducting evidence collection with Firdaus, the police produced him in court and got him remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. Since the identification parade is yet to be held, the accused was taken around in a hood not to give away his looks.

The victim who used to do small-time jobs was reportedly enticed by the accused to accompany him. She was allegedly taken by Firdaus in an autorickshaw up to Ponnurunni where they alighted. Then he took her by the railway track and then allegedly raped her on a deserted stretch last Wednesday. She was found abandoned in a bloody state.

Though she lodged a complaint on the same day, the accused was not immediately traceable despite examining CCTV footage as he had switched off his mobile phone. He was eventually picked up from near Kaloor when he switched on the mobile.

The case is being probed by a team led by Inspector Siby Tom.

