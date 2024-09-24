GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rape case: Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of actor Siddique

Siddique contended in his petition that the complaint is part of a deliberate and calculated effort to implicate him falsely in the case and that the allegations are vague

Updated - September 24, 2024 11:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Siddique (file)

Actor Siddique (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by Malayalam actor Siddique seeking bail in a case relating to sexual assault of a woman actor.

The actor has been charged with offences under under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman actor.

Actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary following sexual assault allegations

He contended in his petition that the complaint was part of a deliberate and calculated effort to implicate him falsely in the case and that the allegations are vague.

He further argued that the complainant could not state even the most basic detail regarding the date of the alleged incident. He claimed that the woman had been harassing him and making false accusations against him since 2019. She had repeatedly made unsubstantiated and false claims of “attempted sexual misconduct” by the petitioner at a theatre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 where a preview of a film was held.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

Now, she had come out with a “contradictory allegation” of a more serious crime of rape at a different location – a room at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram the same year. As she now realised that the theatre was inherently unsuitable for non-verbal sexual acts, she now alleged that the incident occurred in a hotel room, the actor alleged.

Published - September 24, 2024 11:02 am IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.