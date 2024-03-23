Rape case filed against accused in Kattappana twin murder case

March 23, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Kattappana police have filed a case against Nitheesh, 31, the prime suspect in the Kattappana twin murder case, in connection with the rape of a 58-year-old woman. According to Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police P.V. Baby, the accused sexually abused the woman under the pretext of certain rituals.

The police said the accused had sexually assaulted the woman from 2016 onwards under the guise of a ‘Gandharvan’. The rape case was filed against the accused based on the woman’s complaint.

Nitheesh is an accused, along with Vishnu Vijayan, in a double murder case in Kattappana. The police have charged the duo with murdering Vijayan, Vishnu’s father, and the newborn of Vishnu’s sister. The police say Nitheesh was the father of the child. The duo have been accused of murdering them and burying their bodies inside two houses. The purported remains of Vijayan were dug out from one house, but the baby remains untraced.

“A recent statement from the accused suggested that the newborn’s body was disposed of. An investigation is on to ascertain the details,” said a police official.

