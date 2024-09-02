Rape case: Court to decide on actor-legislator Mukesh’s anticipatory bail plea on September 3

A decision on the anticipatory bail plea of actor-legislator M. Mukesh who has been arraigned as an accused in a rape case will be taken on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, which considered the case on Monday (September 2, 2024), decided to consider the case on Tuesday again after holding the proceedings in-camera.

Incidentally, the court had earlier issued an order preventing the arrest of Mr. Mukesh till September 3.

Geo Paul, counsel for Mr. Mukesh, contended that the actor would make himself available for inquiry and shall cooperate with the police.

However, opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that the custodial interrogation of the actor was required because he was being probed on charges of rape.

A junior woman actor had complained that Mr. Mukesh had raped and outraged her sexually a few years ago. The Maradu police had booked the case against the actor following the complaint.