Rape accused councilor arrested

Govt. orders probe against school where the accused taught

The police have arrested CPI(M) municipal councilor K.V. Sasikumar, who was accused of sexually abusing a large number students during his three decade long stint as a teacher of St. Gemma’s Girls Higher Secondary School here.

A group of former students of the school had come out against Sasikumar, accusing him of persistent sexual abuse while he was their teacher.

A police team, investigating the case on complaint filed against Sasikumar by one of the survivors, picked him up from a homestay in Wayanad and brought him here on Friday.

One complaint

District Police Chief Sujit Das S. said that there was only one complaint against Sasikumar. “We will register any number of case if complainants come forward and file their charges,“ he said.

The police said the case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Several organisations staged protests against Sasikumar here on Friday and alleged that the police were helping him. Muslim Students Federation workers clashed with the police when they stopped the march.

Minister for General Education P. Sivankutty on Friday ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the school authorities had failed in their duty when the survivors complained about the sexual abuse.

He asked General Education Director K. Jeevan Babu to investigate the matter and submit a report.