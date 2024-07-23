Raoul Peck’s documentary to open IDSFFK

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) 2024 will open with the French-American documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found written, directed and produced by Raoul Peck.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister for Culture in the government of Haiti, his homeland, Raoul brings to life the uncertainties and anxieties of apartheid through the eyes of Ernest Cole, a ground-breaking South African photographer who revealed the brutal realities of racial discrimination through his work.

Ernest’s seminal work, House of Bondage, published in 1967 when he was just 27, shocked global audiences with its unflinching portrayal of systemic oppression and racial injustice. The courageous act of truth-telling forced Ernest into exile, leaving him to spend the remainder of his life in New York and Europe. His powerful images and words continue to resonate with those struggling for freedom and dignity.

A master of writing and weaving a certain character-oriented socio-political approach, Raoul explores his shared visions with Ernest regarding the inhuman racial history of South Africa’s apartheid era. Raoul has said he made the film because he could connect to Ernest’s sense of not belonging in an unequal society and wanted to understand why a well-known black photographer sort of disappeared. The film, which won the Golden Eye documentary prize at the Cannes film festival this year, also delves into the 60,000 negatives of Ernest’s formerly unknown photos that were discovered in the vaults of a Swedish bank.

Raoul is no stranger to film buffs in Kerala. His film, The Young Karl Marx (2017) was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2017. He also delivered the prestigious Aravindan Memorial Lecture at the 14th edition of the IFFK in 2009.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.