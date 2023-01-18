ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Kerala HC directive to deploy sufficient police force for lawyers

January 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Alappuzha District Police Chief to deploy sufficient police force on the premises of the Mavelikara Additional Sessions Court during the trial of the case relating to the the murder of BJP OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan.

The court issued the directive to ensure that lawyers appearing for the accused were able to contest the case without any apprehension regarding their safety.

The directive was issued when a petition by the accused persons seeking to transfer the trial of the case from Mavelikara to some other court in Kottayam came up for hearing. They sought the transfer of the case on the grounds that lawyers at Mavelikara were not cooperating with the trial.

The court also deferred the trial for a month to enable the accused to find lawyers of their choice.

CONNECT WITH US