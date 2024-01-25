Ranjith Sreenivas murder case: Mavelikara court to pronounce quantum of punishment on January 30

January 25, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I will pronounce quantum of punishment for 15 convicts in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivas on January 30.

On Thursday, Judge Sreedevi V.G. heard directly from the convicts regarding the sentencing and recorded their statements.

Last week, the court found all 15 accused, belonging to the now proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case guilty of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case

The prosecution case was that Ranjith, who was the State secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was hacked to death most brutally by the accused at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on the morning of December 19, 2021.

While the prosecution demanded maximum sentences for the convicts during arguments on the quantum of punishment, the defence side argued that the case would not fall under the rarest of rare category warranting capital punishment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.