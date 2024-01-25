GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranjith Sreenivas murder case: Mavelikara court to pronounce quantum of punishment on January 30

Judge Sreedevi V.G. heard directly from the convicts regarding the sentencing and recorded their statements

January 25, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I will pronounce quantum of punishment for 15 convicts in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivas on January 30.

On Thursday, Judge Sreedevi V.G. heard directly from the convicts regarding the sentencing and recorded their statements.

Last week, the court found all 15 accused, belonging to the now proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case guilty of the crime.

The case

The prosecution case was that Ranjith, who was the State secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was hacked to death most brutally by the accused at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on the morning of December 19, 2021.

While the prosecution demanded maximum sentences for the convicts during arguments on the quantum of punishment, the defence side argued that the case would not fall under the rarest of rare category warranting capital punishment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.