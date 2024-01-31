GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranjith Sreenivas murder case: judge gets security cover

A six-member team had been deployed for the judge’s security after threatening messages against her appeared on social media platforms

January 31, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have beefed up security for Mavelikara Additional District and Sessions Court-I Judge Sreedevi V.G. who awarded death penalty to 14 of the 15 convicts in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivas.

Officials said that a six-member team led by a sub-inspector had been deployed for the judge’s security after threatening messages against her appeared on social media platforms.

The Mavelikara court on Tuesday awarded maximum punishment to the convicts belonging to the now proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) after observing that the murder fell under the category of the rarest of rare cases.

Meanwhile, the police are expected to file a second chargesheet in the Ranjith murder case with the names of some 15 accused, including those who helped to destroy evidence.

