ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjith Sreenivas murder case: Hearing on quantum of punishment held

January 22, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Judge posts the case for further hearing on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

The Mavelikara Additional District Session Court-I on January 22 heard arguments of the defence side on the quantum of punishment for the convicts in the BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas murder case.

Last week, judge Sreedevi V.G. found all 15 accused, belonging to the now proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case guilty of the crime. The prosecution case was that Ranjith, who was the State secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was hacked to death most brutally by the accused at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on the morning of December 19, 2021.

Counsellors for the accused contended that the case would not fall under the rarest of rare category warranting capital punishment. Terming it a political murder, the defence argued that Ranjith was killed in a retaliatory strike to avenge the murder of SDPI’s State secretary K.S. Shan at Kuppezham Junction at Mannancherry, Alappuzha, allegedly by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists the night before.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court posted the case to January 25 when it will directly hear what the accused have to say.

Following the guilty verdict on Saturday, the prosecution demanded maximum sentences for the convicts during arguments on the quantum of punishment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US