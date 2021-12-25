Ranjith Sreenivas murder | Accused escaped from the State with CPI(M)’s help, claims Muraleedharan

KOCHI

25 December 2021 14:50 IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday alleged that the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) used its good equation with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to help the accused in the murder of Ranjith Sreenivas, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, escape from the State.

The SDPI and the CPI(M) are an alliance in various parts of the State and the former may have used this 'friendship' to help the accused, he said.

Mr. Sreenivas, OBC Morcha State Secretary, was allegedly killed by SDPI workers at Alappuzha on December 19.

Mr. Muraleedharan accused the State Police of having failed to nab the culprits. "How did the accused cross various districts without coming under the lens of the Police?" he asked in response to the Police claim that the accused had left the State.