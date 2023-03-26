HamberMenu
Ranjith N.P.C chosen for Anil Radhakrishnan fellowship

March 26, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Ranjith N.P.C, Chief Reporter, Malayalam Manorama, Kannur has been selected for this year’s S. Anil Radhakrishnan fellowship for a research publication on Responsible Tourism. Instituted to perpetuate the memory of Anil Radhakrishnan who passed away in 2021, the fellowship comprises an anount of ₹50,000 to bring out a publication on a development- oriented programme. Mr. Ranjith’s proposal was selected for the fellowship by a jury comprising V. Vijayakumar, former head of the department of Journalism, Kerala University, P.S. Rajasekharan, former Additional Director, PRD, Raj Bhavan PRO S.D. Prins, State programme Officer, SSK S.S. Sindhu, chairman, Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust Sanu George and secretary Anupama G. Nair.

