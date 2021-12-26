Ranjith likely to helm Chalachitra Academy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 December 2021 19:55 IST

M.G. Sreekumar to be Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairperson

Filmmaker and screenwriter Ranjith is tipped to take over as the new chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy while singer M.G. Sreekumar is likely to be appointed chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

The names were reportedly cleared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat. An official order is yet to be issued.

Ranjith is set to replace filmmaker Kamal who has had a stint of more than five years at the helm of the academy. Though Kamal had expressed his desire to step down from the post when the new government took charge after Assembly elections earlier this year, he was asked to continue until a replacement was identified. A rejig is often carried out at the top of the cultural organisations soon after a change in government, however, with the Left Democratic Front winning a second consecutive term, the decision was not taken immediately.

Trendsetter

Incidentally, Ranjith began his career in Malayalam cinema as a screenwriter for a bunch of successful films directed by Kamal. Through the 1990s, he wrote scripts for several films which created the trend of the larger-than-life masculine hero, a role in which the reigning superstars were repeatedly cast. He turned director with Ravanaprabhu and had a change in direction with films, including Nandanam, Kaiyoppu, Paleri Manikyam and Prachiyettan and the Saint, all of which won him critical acclaim too.

M.G. Sreekumar is set to replace KPAC Lalitha, who also had a stint of over five years as the chairperson of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Of late, she has been battling ill-health and undergoing medical treatment.

Several hits

Over close to four decades, Sreekumar has sung thousands of film songs across several languages. A winner of multiple national awards and State awards, he has several of the biggest hits in Malayalam film music to his credits.