GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Case related to alleged sexual assault of a youth from Kozhikode in Bengaluru

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Counsel for filmmaker Ranjith argued that he has the documents to prove that the complaint was baseless. 

Counsel for filmmaker Ranjith argued that he has the documents to prove that the complaint was baseless. 

The Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, on Monday granted anticipatory bail for a month to filmmaker Ranjith in a case related to the alleged sexual assault of a youth from the city in Bengaluru.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Muralee Krishna issued the order on Monday after Mr. Ranjith’s lawyer M.S. Saji argued that the youth’s complaint was unbelievable. The court directed to grant him bail if he was arrested in the course of a month. This comes against the backdrop of the Kasaba police in the city, which have registered the case, planning to transfer it to the Bengaluru police as the incident is reported to have happened there.

Counsel for Mr. Ranjith argued that he has the documents to prove that the complaint was baseless.

The youth had claimed that he was sexually assaulted by Mr. Ranjith during a meeting to discuss his entry into cinema in Bengaluru in December 2012 .

Case files sent

The police said that Mr. Ranjith would have to be taken into custody for further investigation and questioning and collection of evidence. Since the incident was alleged to have occurred at a private hotel near the Bengaluru airport, the case files had been sent to the police station at Devanahalli and the case would be transferred there, the police said.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.