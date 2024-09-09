The Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, on Monday granted anticipatory bail for a month to filmmaker Ranjith in a case related to the alleged sexual assault of a youth from the city in Bengaluru.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Muralee Krishna issued the order on Monday after Mr. Ranjith’s lawyer M.S. Saji argued that the youth’s complaint was unbelievable. The court directed to grant him bail if he was arrested in the course of a month. This comes against the backdrop of the Kasaba police in the city, which have registered the case, planning to transfer it to the Bengaluru police as the incident is reported to have happened there.

Counsel for Mr. Ranjith argued that he has the documents to prove that the complaint was baseless.

The youth had claimed that he was sexually assaulted by Mr. Ranjith during a meeting to discuss his entry into cinema in Bengaluru in December 2012 .

Case files sent

The police said that Mr. Ranjith would have to be taken into custody for further investigation and questioning and collection of evidence. Since the incident was alleged to have occurred at a private hotel near the Bengaluru airport, the case files had been sent to the police station at Devanahalli and the case would be transferred there, the police said.