Ranjith cagey about LDF candidature

Filmmaker leaves it for the CPI(M) to decide

Vehicles of news channels lined up outside the Centre for Research and Development of Autistic Children on the Nadakkavu Cross Road on Tuesday afternoon and mediapersons jostled for space on its congested premises.

When an SUV glided into the old building and filmmaker Ranjith got out of it after 12 p.m., sounds of camera flashes filled the air.

The filmmaker was there to open the works for a renovated autism centre coming up on the premises. The media contingent, however, was more interested in his response to the rumours about his possible LDF candidature from the Kozhikode North constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“As of now, they are just rumours. The CPI(M) has a well-defined organisational structure. If there is any such move, the party will announce it after their due procedure,” Mr. Ranjith said.

Apprehensive

The filmmaker said that he was initially apprehensive about the idea. “I was not sure if I deserve the candidature. Then somebody pointed out that I was similarly doubtful while directing my first movie. It was actor Mohanlal and film producer Antony Perumbavoor who encouraged me to work on a mainstream commercial film,” he said.

Mr. Ranjith, however, said if people around him are keen on the candidature, he would jump into the fray. “Also, the CPI(M) needs to decide on it. Let us see if there is such a move,” he said. Asked if the party had reached out to him, Mr. Ranjith said,“Yes. But I haven’t fully okayed the idea.”

When probed further if he was personally interested in pursuing a political career or continue his work in films, the filmmaker said those who were not full-time party workers can also be part of the ruling establishment. “Cinema is my profession. I have been part of it for the past 33 years. I am not directing films these days. Let there be a final word on the candidature,” Mr. Ranjith said.

Praises Pradeep

The filmmaker was also all praise for A. Pradeep Kumar, who has been representing the Kozhikode North segment for the past three terms. “Mr. Pradeep retained this seat for the Left by his consistent and brilliant work. It is difficult to get a good administrator like him,” Mr. Ranjith said. But the party had also set a three-term limit for its MLAs, he said.

“Well, that’s all for now,” was how he signed off.