Ranipuram forest: a rich haven of rare mushroom diversity

A recent survey conducted by the Forest department in collaboration with the Mushrooms of India Community documents the vibrant fungal varieties

Published - June 22, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau
A survey conducted by the Forest department in collaboration with the Mushrooms of India Community identified around 50 distinct species of mushrooms in the Ranipuram forest in Kasaragod.

The lush Ranipuram forest, renowned for its rich biodiversity, has revealed an astonishing variety of rare mushrooms, displaying a spectrum of eye-catching colours and unique shapes. A recent survey conducted by the Forest department in collaboration with the Mushrooms of India Community has documented this vibrant fungal diversity.

K.M. Anoop, a naturalist and member of the Mushrooms of India Community, reported that the survey identified around 50 distinct species of mushrooms, including the rare Poronia nagarholensis, Boletinellus merulioides, Filoboletus keralensis, and Lacrymaia lacrymabunda. Among these, the edible Termitomyces indicus and Termitomyces urisus were notable finds, alongside bioluminescent mushrooms that emit a green glow in the dark, enhancing the mystical aura of the forest during the rainy season.

In addition to Termitomyces indicus and Termitomyces urisus, other edible species found include Agaricus sp., Auricularia sp., and Ganoderma sp. However, the survey also uncovered poisonous varieties such as Chlorophyllum, Gymnopilus, and Inocybe. Mr. Anoop emphasised the importance of proper identification, as misidentification could lead to poisoning.

“These fungi play crucial roles in their habitats, contributing to waste decomposition, nutrient cycling, and nutrient transport,” he said. “Found in diverse locations such as soil, fallen trees, and animal excrement, mushrooms break down organic matter, recycling essential minerals back into the ecosystem, thus supporting plant and animal life.”

Mushrooms, traditionally valued for their culinary and nutritional benefits, are now increasingly recognised for their medicinal properties. “Medicinal mushrooms are reported to have numerous pharmacological actions such as antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antidiabetic, cytotoxic, antioxidant, hepatoprotective, anticancer, antiallergic, antihyperlipidemic and prebiotic properties,” said Mr. Anoop.

The diversity of mushrooms in Ranipuram is a key indicator of the ecological health and fertility of the area. “The variety of mushrooms found in Ranipuram underscores the ecological richness and vitality of this forest,” he said. With this discovery, the Mushrooms of India Community, alongside the Forest department, plans to conduct further studies in the region to deepen understanding and preservation efforts.

The ongoing exploration of Ranipuram’s fungal diversity not only enriches scientific knowledge but also highlights the ecological importance of mushrooms in maintaining healthy and sustainable environments.

