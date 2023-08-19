Randomization of employees on polling duty held

August 19, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As many as 1,020 employees were selected for polling duty in Puthuppally Assembly constituency in the first stage of randomisation held here on Saturday. Of the total officials on duty, 255 will be presiding officers while 255 will be deployed as first polling officers. The remaining 510 officials will be deployed as polling officers. Each of the polling stations has a presiding officer, a first polling officer, and two polling officers.

Through software

An official statement said the randomisation was carried out through an e-posting software named Order. District Collector V. Vigneshwari led the proceedings. Earlier in the day, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul reviewed the preparations for the byelection. Election observers Yugal Kishore Pant, V. Harshavardhan Raju, D. Lashmikanta, Ms. Vigneshwari, Returning Officer Vinod Raj, and Election Deputy Collector N. Subramanian were present.

The election observers also visited the strong room, the counting centre and the warehouse, where the voting machines are currently kept, to assess the security arrangements.

As per a revised voters list, which was published by the authorities here on Saturday, Puthuppally has a total electorate of 1,76,412 voters including 90,277 female voters. The list has been revised by considering the application of those who have completed 18 years of age on July 1, 2023.

As many as 6,378 voters are aged above 80 while 1,126 are aged between 18 and 19 years. Voters aged up to 29 years formed 14.80% of the total electorate while those belonged to the age group of 50 and 59 constituted 20.08%.

