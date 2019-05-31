Ramzan gathering vows to shun extremism

A mass Ramzan prayer gathering held at Swalat Nagar here on Friday night turned out to be the Muslim community’s public rejection of ideals promoting sectarianism, bigotry, extremism, and terrorism.

The annual gathering held under the banner of the Madin Academy in anticipation of the Lailathul Qadir or the night of decree on the 27th eve of Ramzan took a mass pledge against terrorism.

Madin Academy chairman and general secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamaat Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari administered the oath.

Holiest night

Lailathul Qadir, according to Islamic belief, is the holiest night of the year about which the Koran has declared that it is better than a thousand months. Prophet Mohammed has taught that this night would fall in the last third of Ramzan. A wide majority of Muslims believe that it would be on the 27th eve of Ramzan. The tens of thousands of Sunni Muslims who thronged the Swalat Nagar vowed to refrain from all activities that would abet terrorism and undermine the unity and integrity of the country.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Bukhari said the message of Ramzan was mercy. He called upon the audience to spread love and compassion and to shun religious extremism and intolerance. Mr. Bukhari demanded that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre take care of all sections of people.

Welcoming the address made by Mr. Modi soon after his re-election that there would be no discrimination against the minorities, Mr. Thangal said “we are optimistic, and we don’t have any prejudices against anyone.”