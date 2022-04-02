Ramzan begins in Kerala

The reflection of a man reciting Quran by the side of an ablution pond at Manjakkulam Juma Masjid in Palakkad on the eve of the first day of Ramzan. The holiest Islamic month of fasting begins in Kerala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

April 02, 2022 22:02 IST

The Islamic month of Ramzan brings back a time to fall back on spiritual cleansing. A young scholar engaged in Quran recitation at Madin Grand Mosque at Malappuram on Saturday, the eve of Ramzan. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

New moon was sighted at Parappanangadi