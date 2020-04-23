Ramzan begins amid lockdown

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan has begun in the State with the sighting of the new moon on the Kapad beach on Thursday evening.

Muslims will begin their month-long fasting from Friday. However, mosques across the State will remain locked down, denying gatherings for prayers.

Kazis across the State, including Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Syed Nasir Abdul Hayy Shihabuddin, Syed O.P.M. Muthukoya Thangal, and K. Alikutty Musliar confirmed the sighting of the new moon.

No gatherings

Muslim leaders called upon the community to observe the fast by abiding by the restrictions imposed by the government as part of fighting COVID-19. They proscribed the community from gathering in mosques for prayers.

They asked the community to do all prayers, including special prayers such as Taraveeh, from home. The Imam of Makkah, in a special message two days ago, asked the people to conduct the special night prayers from home.

He said that Taraveeh could be halved considering the special situation.

Lifestyle change

Ramzan will bring about a visible change in the lifestyle of Muslims as they go without food and water during the day and engage in special prayers called Taraveeh at night.

Most temporal activities, including marriages, are generally avoided during Ramzan. Instead, Muslims engage themselves in activities meant for spiritual cleansing during this month.