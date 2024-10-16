Ramya Haridas kicks off election campaign

Ramya Haridas, United Democratic Front candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in the upcoming byelection, began her campaign on Wednesday morning. She started with a visit to the Hemambika temple in Palakkad in the morning.

Following this, she paid her respects at the Anthimahakalan temple and the Kaliyaroad mosque at Chelakkara. After that, she visited St. Mary’s Forane Church, St. George Jacobite Church, and St. George Orthodox Church at Chelakkara.

She met senior local leaders of Kondazhy, Thiruvilwamala, and Pazhayannur panchayats to seek their blessings. She then went to the Thrissur District Congress Committee and Murali Mandiram before returning to Chelakkara.

Ms. Haridas was warmly welcomed at the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) office. She arrived at the DCC office by noon. Former DCC president Jose Valloor and ex-MLA T.V. Chandramohan, among others, welcomed her. After her visit to the DCC office, Ms. Haridas proceeded to Murali Mandiram at Punkunnam, where she offered floral tributes at the memorial to former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

