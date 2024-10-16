ADVERTISEMENT

Ramya Haridas kicks off election campaign

Published - October 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Ramya Haridas, UDF candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, paying floral tributes at the K. Karunakaran Smriti Mandapam in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Ramya Haridas, United Democratic Front candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in the upcoming byelection, began her campaign on Wednesday morning. She started with a visit to the Hemambika temple in Palakkad in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, she paid her respects at the Anthimahakalan temple and the Kaliyaroad mosque at Chelakkara. After that, she visited St. Mary’s Forane Church, St. George Jacobite Church, and St. George Orthodox Church at Chelakkara.

She met senior local leaders of Kondazhy, Thiruvilwamala, and Pazhayannur panchayats to seek their blessings. She then went to the Thrissur District Congress Committee and Murali Mandiram before returning to Chelakkara.

Ms. Haridas was warmly welcomed at the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) office. She arrived at the DCC office by noon. Former DCC president Jose Valloor and ex-MLA T.V. Chandramohan, among others, welcomed her. After her visit to the DCC office, Ms. Haridas proceeded to Murali Mandiram at Punkunnam, where she offered floral tributes at the memorial to former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US