GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramya Haridas kicks off election campaign

Published - October 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Ramya Haridas, UDF candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, paying floral tributes at the K. Karunakaran Smriti Mandapam in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Ramya Haridas, UDF candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, paying floral tributes at the K. Karunakaran Smriti Mandapam in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Ramya Haridas, United Democratic Front candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in the upcoming byelection, began her campaign on Wednesday morning. She started with a visit to the Hemambika temple in Palakkad in the morning.

Following this, she paid her respects at the Anthimahakalan temple and the Kaliyaroad mosque at Chelakkara. After that, she visited St. Mary’s Forane Church, St. George Jacobite Church, and St. George Orthodox Church at Chelakkara.

She met senior local leaders of Kondazhy, Thiruvilwamala, and Pazhayannur panchayats to seek their blessings. She then went to the Thrissur District Congress Committee and Murali Mandiram before returning to Chelakkara.

Ms. Haridas was warmly welcomed at the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) office. She arrived at the DCC office by noon. Former DCC president Jose Valloor and ex-MLA T.V. Chandramohan, among others, welcomed her. After her visit to the DCC office, Ms. Haridas proceeded to Murali Mandiram at Punkunnam, where she offered floral tributes at the memorial to former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.