Ramya files complaint against LDF convener

PALAKKAD

02 April 2019 23:25 IST

Says remarks outraged her modesty

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Alathur constituency Ramya Haridas has complained to the Chief Election Officer and the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Alathur against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan for insulting her in a public speech at Ponnani on Monday.

In her complaint, Ms. Haridas on Tuesday sought legal action against Mr. Vijayaraghavan for outraging her modesty as a woman.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan while addressing an election rally at Ponnani on Monday evening had jibed at Ms. Haridas belittling her as a girl whose condition would be uncertain after a visit she made to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty.

Advertising

Advertising

Criticism

His remarks evoked sharp and widespread criticism, with Congress leaders such as Oommen Chandy and Mullappally Ramachandran seeking an apology from him. The Mahila Congress has said it will sue Mr. Vijayaraghavan over the anti-woman remarks.

Addressing the media at Alathur on Tuesday, Ms. Haridas said she had been deeply wounded by the remarks by the LDF leader whom she respected. “It is unfortunate that such a remark has come from the people who built the woman wall for reform in our State,” she said.

Ms. Haridas said that Mr. Vijayaraghavan’s should be the last of such remark about women. “I am hurt. It should be the last. No other woman should suffer like this,” she said.

Seeking an apology from the LDF convener, Dalit League State general secretary A.P. Unnikrishnan described his remarks as insane. “He has insulted a Dalit woman. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) treats all Dalits who are not part of their party as the meanest group. It’s a shame that they were projecting themselves as a reformist group,” said Mr. Unnikrishnan.

‘Didn’t mean to insult’

Mr. Vijayaraghavan, however, maintained the stand that he did not mean to insult anyone. “There is no question of retracting my comments or apologising as I did not intend to hurt anyone,” he told newsmen at Malappuram.