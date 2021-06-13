Ramya files complaint against CPI(M) activists

Alathur MP accuses them of threatening, verbally abusing her

Ramya Haridas, Alathur MP, has filed a police complaint against a few Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists for threatening and verbally abusing her.

In her complaint registered at the Alathur police station on Sunday, Ms. Haridas said she was threatened by a group led by former Alathur panchayat vice president M.A. Nazar and councillor Najeeb.

However, Mr. Nazar and Mr. Najeeb denied the allegations, and said that the MP had created a scene and fabricated a case against them. The Alathur grama panchayat filed a case against Ms. Haridas and her assistant Palayam Pradeep for threatening and abusing Mr. Najeeb and other panchayat officials.

The incident that led to a quarrel between the MP and the CPI(M) activists occurred on Sunday afternoon when she walked up to a group of Haritha Karma Sena women engaged in cleaning the premises of the police station at Alathur. The women were working as part of the civic body’s pre-monsoon cleanliness drive.

However, Mr. Najeeb objected to Ms. Haridas spending time with the women in close proximity. He alleged that the MP had not maintained physical distancing. An altercation followed, leading to Ms. Haridas staging a protest by sitting on the road. She alleged that the activists had threatened to ‘finish her off’ if she stepped in Alathur. She also alleged that they had described her visit as a ‘dog show.’ Mr. Nazar alleged that Ms. Haridas was lying. According to him, it was the MP who abused them.

Opposition’s stance

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed the incident shocking. In a statement here Sunday, he said it was a case of hubris by a political party that was returned to power in the State. It was deplorable that a people’s representative should be treated this way, he said. He warned that the UDF would not be a silent witness to such arrogant behaviour.