Rampant violation of CRZ norms in Valiyaparamba island

The beautiful and pristine beach at Valiyaparamba Kasaragod district attracts several tourists. However, this has had an undesirable impact with illegal constructions coming up in violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone norms all over the area. So much so that in many places, structures have been constructed on lands just a few metres from the sea. Buildings have come up without any permission from the panchayat or Coastal Regulatory Zone Management Authority.

The local people alleged that a mafia was trying to grab the land by purchasing houses that were in dilapidated condition and turning them into resorts. They said that it was happening with the full knowledge of local officials who were turning a blind eye to the issue.

T. Vinod, a resident, said the violations had increased ever since the bridge connecting Ediyalakkadu and Valiyaparamba was constructed. Earlier, there were only a few houses in the area and those visiting the island had to come by a sloop.

Panchayat and revenue officials had not acted to check the illegal activity except for issuing some notices, said another resident on the condition of anonymity.

Activist Bhaskaran Vellur, chairman of the Malabar Environmental Organisation, said such activities were prevalent across Valiyaparamba panchayat, including Swami Madam, Kannuveedu, Padana Kadapuram, and Udinoor Kadapuram.

He said there was also a systematic effort to oust the local people who were now faced with mushrooming buildings and walled boundaries on lands purchased by outsiders.

As these islands were adjacent to the Indian Naval Academy there was also the risk of security to the institution and the nation at large, he said.

Panchayat president M.T. Abdul Jabbar admitted that there were violations. However, he said tourism was the only means for the development of the place. “We are expecting certain amendments in CRZ norms to be implemented soon. This will help tourism and the development of other activities, including permission for resorts in the area in the near future,” he said. But as of now, notices had been served on those found in violation of the rules, he said. However, he was unsure of the number of notices served and confirmed that no legal action had been taken against the violators.