Rampant tree felling in Thrissur district

Forest Department registers 10 cases

After reports of illegal tree felling at Muttil, incidents of rampant smuggling of trees have come to light in Thrissur district too.

Many trees were felled from the Machad forest range in Wadakkanchery. Trees were felled misusing a government order. It is reported that trees worth ₹5 crore were smuggled out even after the order was withdrawn.

The Forest Department has registered 10 cases in this connection and an FIR has been submitted in a Wadakkanchery magistrate court. It is reported that 33 passes were issued in the Machad range alone for felling of trees. Around 500 trees , including teak and rosewood, were felled using these passes. The maximum number of trees were felled from the Pulakkode forest area.

Search intensified

Most of the trees cut from Thrissur were smuggled to Malappuram. A search has been intensified in other districts too.

The Machad range officer died in the office recently while the investigation was progressing on the issuing of passes for felling trees even after the government order in this regard was withdrawn. Meanwhile, the Forest Department closed Akamala, Poongode, and Ponganamkad Forest stations. There are allegations the move was to sabotage the case.