Rampant laterite quarrying destroys megalithic relics at Pang

March 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A hat stone found on top of a laterite hill at Pang in Kuruva panchayat in Malappuram district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MALAPPURAM

An exploration conducted at the laterite-rich Pang village in Kuruva grama panchayat of Malappuram district has revealed that a many megalithic relics have been destroyed due to the rampant quarrying that the area has witnessed in the last two decades.

The area, according to history and archaeology expert K. Rajan from SNGS College, Pattambi, was rich in laterite relics, including caves, urn burials and hat stones or capstones. Dr. Rajan found three hat stones at Savataparamba on top of a hill during his recent exploration.

“These hat stones, or captstones, could be symbolic like menhirs. We ought to excavate to tell for sure that the hat stones were placed on burial urns,” said Dr. Rajan.

However, local people have been referring to hat stones as ‘Nannangadikallu’ or urn burial stone. Dr. Rajan said hat stones and umbrella stones were typical megalithic relics of Kerala. “We have laterite hat stones and umbrella stones plenty at several sites in Kerala because of the availability of laterite,” he said.

Hat stones are referred to in Malayalam as Thoppikkallu. According to historians, the first report on Kerala’s hat stones was done by John Babington in 1820s.

One of the three hat stones found at Pang had its top flattened completely to make it look like a hat. The two other stones had a dome-like appearance. They lay scattered and had a height from 50 cm to 65 cm. Their diameter varied from 50 cm to 125 cm.

“Like most other megalithic burial monuments, hat stones too contained urns and associated burial items like pottery and iron objects. But we can’t say for certain in this case, as there were cases of hat stones without burial objects. Therefore, we can’t say for sure in this case,” said Dr. Rajan.

He said the hat stones, if studied, could throw more light on the life of people in the Iron Age in Kerala.

Known for quality laterite, Pang and neighbouring areas had witnessed active quarrying in the last several years. Mohammedali Kunnath, a local resident who helped Dr. Rajan explore the region, said that the area contained megalithic burials in plenty, and many relics were destroyed as people mined the laterite and levelled the hills for construction of homes.

